MONTREAL, QC – APRIL 12: Phillip Danault #24 of the Montreal Canadiens skates in the warmup prior to Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs against the New York Rangers at the Bell Centre on April 12, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The New York Rangers defeated the Montreal Canadiens 2-0. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

After a scary incident last night, Montreal Canadiens centre Phillip Danault has been released from the hospital. According to the team, the 24-year-old will continue to rest and recuperate at home. There has been no timeline given for how long he will be out of the Habs line-up.

Late in the second period of the Canadiens 4-3 shootout loss to the Boston Bruins, Danault took a Zdeno Chara slap shot in the side of the head. He was down for several minutes, before being stretchered off the ice. CBC’s Hockey Night in Canada team indicated that the shot was travelling at 123 Km/h when it left Chara’s stick.

Mise à jour médicale – Phillip Danault a obtenu son congé de l’hôpital plus tôt aujourd’hui et demeure au repos à la maison. Medical update – Phillip Danault was released from the hospital earlier today and is now resting at home. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 14, 2018

Danault is in the midst of his third season (second full season) with the Canadiens after being acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks at the 2016 NHL Trade Deadline. After scoring 13 goals and 27 assists for 40 points last year, Danault has continued to show decent middle-six play this year. He has seven goals and 16 assists for 23 points in 43 games this year. Danault often centres the second line, playing with Habs captain Max Pacioretty.

This injury deals another blow to the Habs, who are already thin at the centre position. However, given how scary the injury looked, they must be thankful that Danault’s condition is not more serious than it sounds. With any head injury, there are a number of precautions to take. However, the team will hope to see him back in the line-up in the coming weeks.

