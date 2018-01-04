PHILADELPHIA, PA – FEBRUARY 02: Shea Weber #6 of the Montreal Canadiens skates against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center on February 2, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Flyers defeated the Canadiens 3-1. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Montreal Canadiens have announced that Shea Weber will be out until after the All-Star Break with a lingering foot injury that has kept him out of 14 games this year. This foot injury originally shut him on December 19th with no time frame to return.

Claude Julien says Shea Weber is “doubtful until after the All-Star Game” and that he is still in a walking boot. — Аrpon Basu (@ArponBasu) January 3, 2018

Brett Lernout and Jakub Jerabek have seen time in Montreal but have yet to produce. In a combined seventeen games with the Habs, these two have yet to pick up a point this year. Jerabek has should good puck moving abilities but has not been given much powerplay time. 2015 first round draft pick Noah Juulsen has also missed time this season. Reports indicate that he is finding his game with the AHL Laval Rocket, and could be in the mix for a call-up should the Habs blueliners continue to struggle. He is more of a defensive defenceman though and unlikely to help the struggling powerplay.

There is no question that the Habs need help on the blue line. Losing Andrei Markov in the offseason was huge. Besides Weber, Habs defencemen in total have only picked up 11 points so far this year. The main issue is the Habs do not have a replacement for Weber on their roster. Yes, They did bring in David Schlemko who they hoped would fill the void when Markov left but Schlemko only has one point in thirteen games this year.

The Habs will look for Jeff Petry and Jordie Benn to pick up a big chunk of minutes in Weber’s absence. Benn and Petry have four goals apiece this year and have been the two most dependable defencemen for the Habs this year.

