The Montreal Canadiens have struggled to find scorers all year but may have found a solution in Daniel Carr. Carr, who signed with the Habs as an undrafted free agent is currently in the second of a two-year deal. He was called up from the Laval Rocket on November 29th. After playing his first pro season in Hamilton, Carr has split time between Montreal and Laval/St. John’s during the last three years.

Daniel Carr has been a natural scorer throughout his hockey career. Before playing for Union College, Carr picked up 51 goals in 89 games for St. Albert (AJHL). At Union Carr picked up at least 20 goals in three of his four years in college. His success continued in his first year in Hamilton where he picked up 24 goals in 76 games. Despite playing a fourth line role, he has given the Habs a much-needed boost on offence this season.

The Habs must determine if Carr is ready to play in the NHL full time and how he fits in the line-up. In his time with Laval, he recorded 19 points in 20 games. Once in Montreal, Carr continued to score. He picked up at least one point in his first five games with the Habs and has 10 points in 14 games so far this season. Over the past three years, Carr has been looking to solidify himself in the Habs lineup. Since his call-up, he has been the most productive point getter for Montreal. As mentioned in a previous LWOH article Carr is part of the dominant fourth line.

Carr can bring a lot to the Habs not only for this year but for years to come. At only 26- years-old Carr has already shown his potential. With the possibilities of the Habs rebuilding, Carr’s importance increases. He has shown a knack for finding the back of the net. While he will never be a speedster, the improvements in his skating are obvious. This improvement may be the key to him earning a full-time NHL spot. Carr is willing to dig in the corners and work on the forecheck. He has a knack for getting to the front of the net and causing issues for opposing goaltenders. Carr has maintained a strong shooting percentage, second on the team to only Paul Byron. While some might worry about a high shooting percentage being unsustainable, that may not be an issue for Carr. He gets to the net and creates a high percentage of his shots from high danger areas. It is an asset that has helped Carr to score at lower levels, and translates well to the NHL game.

Carr looks NHL ready. He has shown the ability to play at NHL and has earned the right to be tried in the top nine. With the Habs needing players who can produce night in and night out which Carr has proven he can do. His simple game, and willingness to do the dirty work, allows Carr to quickly find chemistry with new linemates and create an effective line. With multiple players struggling, maybe moving Daniel Carr up the lineup will provide a much-needed spark.

Daniel Carr is on the road, going from undrafted college free agent to effective NHLer. While he may never be a superstar, he can be an effective player for the Canadiens. He’s shown glimpses of just how effective he can be this season.

