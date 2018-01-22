MONTREAL, QC – NOVEMBER 27: Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price (31) makes a glove save during the second period of the NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Montreal Canadiens on November 27, 2017, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, QC(Photo by Vincent Ethier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

According to a report from TVA Sports, Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price has been suffering through chronic fatigue since the beginning of the season. Price switched his diet to help him better deal with the fatigue. The disease also negatively affected his ability to recover. This might explain why he was out longer than expected earlier in the year.

What Is Chronic Fatigue?

Chronic Fatigue is a disease characterized by prolonged fatigue, sleep abnormalities, and sleep. It is very hard to diagnose and there is no known cause of the disease. In the case of Price, he was lucky he was able to catch it and treat it early.

The Solution To His Early Season Troubles

Before these reports came out people were wondering why Price wasn’t playing like his old self. People thought that maybe he still had a lingering lower-body injury from earlier this season. With these reports, they can put those rumors to rest and hope that fatigue is the only problem. He was able to address the issues and treat the symptoms with a change in diet and supplements. His diet was determined to lack vitamins B12 and D.

Is The Old Carey Price Back?

Since switching his diet, Price holds a save percentage of over 92 percent since Nov 25th. He also had an over 900 SV% in five out of his last six games. Price said, ” it took me almost three weeks to see a major difference”. Price won his first five games after Nov 25th including a shutout against the Buffalo Sabres.

What Does This Mean Moving Forward?

Since Price found a solution to this problem his playing time shouldn’t be affected. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Canadiens be cautious with him. Seeing as they are currently out of the playoff race. It’s good that this is being solved now due to the fact that Price recently signed an eight-year extension. Price is 13-16-4 with a 2.96 GAA in 33 games this year.

