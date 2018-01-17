The Last Word on Habs Podcast is brought to you by the Last Word on Sports Network. Co-hosted by the LWOH Montreal Canadiens team managers Connor Lapalme and Johannes Wheeldon, it is a weekly look at the Habs and features guests from the Last Word on Sports community and others. Join us for smart takes, controversial opinions, and news you can use about the Montreal Canadiens.

This week Connor and Johannes talk about the Habs shootout win against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the shootout loss to the Boston Bruins and if these results even matter. Max Pacioretty sees to have found his scoring touch, scoring in three straight games, but is it too late to save the Canadiens season? With no guest this week, our faithful hosts discuss what the Canadiens should do with the rest of the season. After playing Tampa twice, do the Habs regret making the Drouin for Sergachev trade? Max Pacioretty has been involved in trade rumors lately, should the Habs pull the trigger? The guys try to figure out what the next NHL trends might be and also play Habs GM. Marc Bergevin‘s January 7th press conference comes up a bit and they also discuss Connor’s article, The Montreal Canadiens are in No Mans Land. Finally, they look to settle the age-old question, how long into a new year can you still say “Happy New Year”.

Last Word on Habs Pod Episode 10 Rundown

Introductions, baby talk and catch up (00:00- 1:25)

Canadiens vs Lightning recap (1:26 – 3:47)

Drouin/Sergachev trade (3:47-5:50)

Max Pacioretty trade chatter (5:51 – 11:17)

Bergevin Press Conference/Future with the Club (11:17 – 19:10)

Next NHL Trends (19:11 – 24:45)

Habs Land Overreactions and rebuild/reset talk (24:45 – 32:20)

Canadiens v Bruins recap (32:20 – 42:38)

How to effect change with the Habs (42:38 – 49:12)

Habs in no man’s land (49:12 – 53:56)

Habs week ahead (53:56 – 59:14)

Coping with a lost season (59:14 – 104:33)

Bergevin Trading (104:33 – 107:22)

Goodbyes and Happy New Year (107:22 – 108:42)

