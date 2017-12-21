This week the Montreal Canadiens are out west. It is what some are calling a make or break trip . The Habs are playing .500 hockey. While many fans had higher hopes at the beginning of the season, it looks like the Canadiens are out.

These high hopes may have always been unwarranted. Indeed, there was pessimism among some Habs fans since the summer. The TSN 690 crew expressed concerns and even the ever-optimistic Brian Wilde foresaw some regression this season.

Some of us tried to stay positive. In retrospect, that optimism seems hopelessly naive. The worries expressed over the summer have been proven correct. The Canadiens are older, slower, and worse overall on defense. They have little depth down the middle. It remains unclear to anyone what exactly the plan is.

Here are 5 reasons Habs fans are out of a playoff spot.

1. Defensive Deficits

Claude Julien became the Montreal Canadiens 26th coach last year. He is perhaps best known for a defensive style of Hockey. Unfortunately, the Habs defense has not been inspiring. Julien bears some responsibility.

As Eric Engels pointed out: “Marc Bergevin (laughably) referred to in numerous pre-season interviews as better than last season’s, appears as though it was assembled to win the 2003 Stanley Cup. It’s all guts and toughness and five pairs of legs slower than they need to be to compete in today’s high-flying game.”

Enter Coach Julien’s defensive zone system. This system has been described as one in which defensemen protected the front of the net and suppressed shots from the crease. The center supported the defensemen down low. The wingers’ first priority was to collapse into the slot. Goals against mattered less in the short term while players adapted to the system.

Fans were told, Claude Julien’s defensive system would help paper over the lack of talent on the blueline. So far, it hasn’t.

2. Goaltending

Carey Price has struggled all season. He certainly does not look like an elite goalie worth $10 million per year. Price has a 3.09 goals against average and .903 save percentage. This is a drastic improvement over Price’s terrible start to the season of his career, in which he went 3-7-1 in 11 starts.

Back up Al Montoya has only played three games this season. He has also struggled with a 1-1 record. In his only loss of the year, the Los Angeles Kings scored four goals late in the game. His win came in an 8-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators. He has been injured since November.

While Montoya isn’t expected to suit up anytime soon, Price is currently backed up by Antti Niemi. Niemi has not been terrible but is not a long-term solution. Price can’t play every game.

3. Injuries

Between October 21 and November 14, nine players have found themselves on the IR. This includes Artturi Lehkonen, Torrey Mitchell, Al Montoya, Shea Weber, Jonathan Drouin, Charles Hudon, Carey Price, Nikita Scherbak, and Ales Hemsky. Add to this the early injury to young defenseman Noah Juulsen. In the first 20 games of the season, the injury saga of David Schlemko further undermined an already depleted Habs blue line.

This month, just one game into a seven-game road trip, the Canadiens announced on Monday that Shea Weber is out and there is no timetable for his return to the lineup. According to coach Claude Julien, Weber is dealing with a nagging foot injury that had previously kept him out of the lineup for six games last month.

While every team struggles with injuries, the Canadiens had little room for the inevitable challenge that comes with an 82 game season.

4. Scoring