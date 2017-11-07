The Last Word on Habs Podcast is brought to you by the Last Word on Sports Network. Co-hosted by the LWOH Montreal Canadiens team managers Connor Lapalme and Johannes Wheeldon, it is a weekly look at the Habs and features guests from the Last Word on Sports community and others. Join us for smart takes, controversial opinions, and news you can use about the Montreal Canadiens.

Last Word on Habs Pod – Episode 6 (Montreal Canadiens Road Warriors Win Big)

This week we talked about Montreal’s recent road trip, including wins over the Ottawa Senators, a loss against the Minnesota Wild, and an entertaining comeback against the Winnipeg Jets. On the plus side, fans saw more goals including eight against Ottawa and five against the Jets. We discussed Alex Galchenyuk, the Carey Price minor injury, and a fantasy trade. Downtown Ricky Brown also joined us. Ricky is a new hockey writer covering the Vegas Golden Knights. We concluded by looking at the week ahead, including three home games.

Last Word on Habs Pod Episode 6 Rundown

Introduction and Habs on the Road (00:00 – 17:52)

Alex Galchenyuk Back in Good Graces? (17:53 – 29:51)

Re-Considering Carey Price (29:52 – 37:15)

Fantasy Habs Trade (37:16 – 41:24)

Write for Us: Last Word on Hockey (41:25 – 41:57)

Guest: Downtown Ricky Brown (41:58 – 1:01:49)

The Habs Week Ahead (1:01:50 – 1:14:25)

Special thanks to Ricky Brown. Here are some links to some of his work.

