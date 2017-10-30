The Last Word on Habs Podcast is brought to you by the Last Word on Sports Network. Co-hosted by the LWOH Montreal Canadiens team managers Connor Lapalme and Johannes Wheeldon, it is a weekly look at the Habs and features guests from the Last Word on Sports community and others. Join us for smart takes, controversial opinions, and news you can use about the Montreal Canadiens.

Be sure to follow @LWOS_Habs for Habs news, commentary, and analysis.

This week we talked about Montreal’s three home games, including wins over the Florida Panthers, a loss against the Los Angeles Kings, and an entertaining and ultimately relieving win against the New York Rangers. On the plus side, fans saw 2 goals from Max Pacioretty, Alex Galchenyuk, Shea Weber, and Phillip Danault. In addition, Paul Byron, Brendan Gallagher each contributed a goal. Despite the good week overall, we discussed the challenges for the Habs to make the playoffs. We were also joined by Patrik Bexell, European Correspondent for Habs Eyes On The Prize and host of the Puck Drop Podcast.

Last Word on Habs Pod Episode 5 Rundown

Introduction, Illness, and Buffalo Football (00:00 – 02:00)

Habs Home Stand, Improved Play, and Defensive Adjustments (02:01 – 11:18)

Considering Carey Price (11:19 – 18:07)

Habs, Playoffs, and Team Building (18:08 – 25:43 )

Write for Us: Last Word on Hockey (25:44 – 26:18)

Guest: Patrik Bexell (26:19 – 51:51)

The Habs Week Ahead (51: 52 – 1:04:09)

Thanks for listening. Be sure to contact us at @LWOS_Habs. We love hearing your views, reviews, and suggestions. Thanks to Ethan Meixsell, Topher Mohr and Alex Elena, and Silent Partner for their musical contributions to the Last Word on Habs Pod.

Patrik Bexell’s twitter handle is @Zeb_Habs. See below for some of the articles we talked about with Pat.

Articles:

Podcasts:

The Last Word on Habs Podcast is brought to you by the Last Word on Sports Network. Co-hosted by the Montreal Canadiens team managers Connor Lapalme and Johannes Wheeldon, it is a weekly look at the Habs, news, notes, arguments, and aspirations. It features guests from the Last Word on Sports community.

Johannes Wheeldon is a father, author, college professor, and criminal justice consultant. Mostly he is a Habs fan with plenty of opinions. Contact him on twitter @justicelawdev.

Connor Lapalme is a writer and editor on the Last Word on Hockey. A passionate Hockey and Habs fans, Connor is never afraid to share his opinion. Contact him on twitter @Connor_Lapalme.

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on Last Word On Hockey: Last Word on Habs Pod – Episode 5 (Montreal Canadiens Take a Stand at Home)