This week we talked about the habs trip out west and their losses to the San Jose Sharks, Los Angeles Kings, and previewed the game against the Anaheim Ducks. We also renewed the debate we had about Max Pacioretty. Connor thinks Pacioretty is to blame for the Canadiens slow start. Johannes thinks blaming Max obscures deeper problems within the organization. We are joined this week by Johanna Albertsson. Johanna is the New York Rangers Team Manager for Last Word on Hockey. Johanna tells us about this week’s Kings game that she was able to attend, her experience as a sports writer, and about one of her favorite articles.

Last Word on Habs Pod Episode 4 Rundown

Introduction, John Dunsworth, and Gord Downie (00:00 – 04:42)

West Coast Trip and games in San Jose and Los Angeles (04:43 – 14:55)

Debate: Max Pacioretty and the Habs Slow Start (14:56 – 30: 41)

Write for Us: Last Word on Hockey (30: 42 – 31: 14)

Guest: Johanna Albertsson (31: 15 – 50: 07)

The Habs Week Ahead (50: 08 – 103: 51)

