The Last Word on Habs Podcast is brought to you by the Last Word on Sports Network. Co-hosted by the LWOH Montreal Canadiens team managers Connor Lapalme and Johannes Wheeldon, it is a weekly look at the Habs and features guests from the Last Word on Sports community. Join us for smart takes, controversial opinions, and news you can use about the Montreal Canadiens.

Last Word on Habs Pod – Episode 3 (Montreal Canadiens Struggle)

Be sure to follow @LWOS_Habs for Habs news, commentary, and analysis.

This week we talked about the habs slow start, the home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks, and the renewed rivalry with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is the powerplay a problem or full of promise? Is the defense starting to adapt to the defensive zone system? We talked about Connor’s piece last week on Marc Bergevin and look ahead to this week’s west coast trip. We are joined this week by Omar White, Editor at A Winning Habit. Omar talked about how he became a writer covering the hockey, shared his views on the Habs slow start, and shared some of his favorite published articles.

Last Word on Habs Episode 3 Rundown

Recap: Rangers, Chicago, and Toronto last week (00:00 – 09:35)

Power play: Promise or Problem? (09:36 – 17:03)

The Habs slow start (17:04 – 22:42)

Marc Bergevin’s Last Stand (22: 43 – 37:48)

Write for LWOH (37: 49 – 38: 21)

Guest: Omar White (38: 22 – 58: 35)

Habs head west (58:50 – 1:05:40)

Thanks for listening. Be sure to contact us at @LWOS_Habs. We love hearing your views, reviews, and suggestions.

See below for more on the articles we talked about with Omar. These included his piece

Leafs fans – Start Your Playoff Beards

Leafs Game of Thrones crossover

The Last Word on Habs Podcast is brought to you by the Last Word on Sports Network. Co-hosted by the Montreal Canadiens team managers Connor Lapalme and Johannes Wheeldon, it is a weekly look at the Habs, news, notes, arguments, and aspirations. It features guests from the Last Word on Sports community.

Johannes Wheeldon is a father, author, college professor, and criminal justice consultant. Mostly he is a Habs fan with plenty of opinions. Contact him on twitter @justicelawdev.

Connor Lapalme is a writer and editor on the Last Word on Hockey. A passionate Hockey and Habs fans, Connor is never afraid to share his opinion. Contact him on twitter @Connor_Lapalme.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

The post Last Word on Habs Pod – Episode 3 (Montreal Canadiens Struggle) appeared first on Last Word on Hockey.

Related

View the original article on Last Word On Hockey: Last Word on Habs Pod – Episode 3 (Montreal Canadiens Struggle)