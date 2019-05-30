LONDON, ON – FEBRUARY 26: Fedor Gordeev #29 of the Guelph Storm with the puck in the first period during OHL game action against the London Knights at Budweiser Gardens on February 26, 2019 in London, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

The Toronto Maple Leafs have agreed to trade the rights to defence prospect Fedor Gordeev to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for a conditional 7th round pick. Drafted by the Leafs in 2017, Gordeev will re-enter the draft if not signed by June 1st.

MIN and TOR have a trade for the rights to unsigned junior Fedor Gordeev, who goes back into the draft if not signed before June 1. 7th round pick if he signs in MIN. Which is fully expected to happen. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) May 30, 2019

In Gordeev, the Wild get a defensive defenceman with size. This season, he split time between the Flint Firebirds and Guelph Storm in the Ontario Hockey League. Overall, he scored seven goals and 25 assists for 32 points in 63 games, adding 79 minutes in penalties. Acquired by the Storm at the OHL trade deadline, Gordeev put up two goals and an assist in 23 playoff games, helping the team to the league championship. He also added one goal in four Memorial Cup games as Guelph fell in the semi-finals. The Leafs drafted Gordeev in the fifth round, 141st overall, in the 2017 NHL Draft.

At 6-foot-6 and with good mobility for his size, Gordeev projects as a defensive defenceman. However, he is still a project and will likely join the Wild’s AHL affiliate next season. Gordeev was unlikely to sign with the Leafs, and so Kyle Dubas adds a draft pick for a player he was soon to lose with nothing in return.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

LONDON, ON – FEBRUARY 26: Fedor Gordeev #29 of the Guelph Storm with the puck in the first period during OHL game action against the London Knights at Budweiser Gardens on February 26, 2019 in London, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Related

View the original article on