DETROIT, MI – OCTOBER 5: Charlie Coyle #3 of the Minnesota Wild during the first period of a game against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on October 5, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Wild have reportedly agreed to trade forward Charlie Coyle to the Boston Bruins in exchange for Ryan Donato and a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft.

Not official but hearing the trade is Coyle to BOS in exchange for Ryan Donato and a fifth-round pick. Details to come. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 20, 2019

In Charlie Coyle, the Bruins get a two-way center who can anchor a second line. Last season, he scored 11 goals and 26 assists for 37 points in 66 games. He also added 18 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were a 44.9 percent Corsi-for and a relative Corsi of -3.0. Coyle did not record a point in the Wild’s first-round playoff loss to the Winnipeg Jets. Those totals are a little different compared to the 2016-17 season, where he scored 18 goals, 38 assists for 56 points in 82 games.

Charlie Coyle has played his entire six-year NHL career for the Minnesota Wild. He has put up 81 goals and 133 assists for 214 career points in 419 career games. Coyle has also added seven goals and eight assists for 15 points in 44 career Stanley Cup Playoff games. He was originally drafted in the first round, 28th overall of the 2010 NHL draft by the San Jose Sharks.

Coyle was drafted by the Sharks, but was traded to the Wild in June 2011. The deal sent defenseman Brent Burns to the Sharks, while the Wild received Charlie Coyle, Devin Setoguchi and a 2011 first round pick.

In Donato, the Wild get a very good skater that plays hard and has a good offensive game. He has 11 goals and six assists for 17 points in 46 career games across two seasons. The Boston native has six goals and and three assists in 34 games this season. The former second round pick, 56th overall of the 2014 NHL draft has split time between the Donato is the son of former NHL and current Harvard University coach Ted Donato.

What This Means for the Future

Charlie Coyle will continue to be the playmaker he is with Boston. While showing that he is an effective playmaker, Coyle can bury it in the net too. In the 2015-16 season, he scored 21 goals for the Minnesota Wild. He was second in team scoring that year behind forward Zach Parise. The Bruins will get a player who has shown that he can be consistent when the puck is on his stick. Whether it’s scoring or passing, Charlie Coyle is an effective middle-six player who any team can use.

Donato will now get a chance to crack an NHL lineup more consistently with Minnesota. The 22-year-old has been chomping at the bit for consistent playing time.

