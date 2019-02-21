PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 16: Ryan Donato #17 of the Boston Bruins skates against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center on January 16, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Flyers defeated the Bruins 4-3. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Last Word on Hockey presents The MnM Podcast. The latest addition to the stable of LWOH Hockey Podcast Content. Every week the Alex Metzger and Chace McCallum will share their thoughts on the news of the week, have a variety of guests from the world of hockey as well as spending some time on original segments. Sit back, listen, and enjoy.

The MnM Hockey Podcast is back. However, Chace could not make it this week. Instead, Ian Tulloch joins Alex for an NHL Trade Deadline Preview. Ian is a writer at The Athletic, as well as the host of the Leafs Geek Podcast.

Alex and Ian start off by looking at the Charlie Coyle for Ryan Donato trade today. Alex believes it was a pretty good trade for both sides. However, Ian thinks one of the sides may have come out better.

Following that, they look at some of the big buyers in the Atlantic Division. Alex asks Ian what he thinks each of the big three teams should do when it comes to the NHL Trade Deadline. They also follow this trend for the Metro.

Next, they switch to the Western Conference. Where they take a look at the top of the Central division. As well, they look at the wild Western wild card race. Breaking down which teams are legit, who may buy from that group and who should be staying put.

Lastly, they look at some of the biggest names likely to move at the NHL Trade Deadline. Looking at where they may go and what kind of return they can bring said teams. Ian and Alex look at who may be a surprise move come the deadline and who may be the loudest come February 25th. Tune in for all of this and more, with the MnM Hockey Podcast.

Who are Alex and Chace? Alex and Chace are both from Waterloo region in Ontario Canada. Both of them grew up playing hockey and shortly after fell in love with analyzing it. Chace is a noted Leafs and Penguins fan, while Alex is a die-hard Senators fan. You can find Alex’s work at LastWordOnHockey.com. You can find Chace’s work at hockeyandstuff.weebly.com.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on