LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 21: Pontus Aberg #26 of the Minnesota Wild takes a break during a stop in play in the third period of a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on January 21, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Wild defeated the Golden Knights 4-2. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Minnesota Wild have announced they placed forward Pontus Aberg on the injured reserve. Aberg suffered a lower-body injury in the Wild´s game in Dallas against the Stars last Friday. Aberg was traded to Minnesota from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Justin Kloos last month.

Pontus Aberg has been placed on injured reserve, so he will miss at least the next two games #mnwild⁠ ⁠ — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) 3. februára 2019

Minnesota Wild Pontus Aberg Out

Aberg suffered a lower-body injury in a game against the Stars and hasn’t come back. Head Coach Bruce Boudreau couldn’t provide an update on his forward´s status post-game. On Sunday night, the Wild announced they placed Aberg on the injured reserve. Aberg already missed a game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday and is expected to miss at least another few games.

Aberg has had a terrific start to this season. With the Anaheim Ducks, Swedish forward collected 11 goals and eight assists for 19 points in 37 games. Despite having a solid start to the year, the Ducks decided to trade him. Minnesota hasn’t seen much from Aberg since his acquisition as he skated in just five games. He collected three assists in those five appearances with Minnesota.

A 25-years-old left winger was originally drafted as the 37th overall by the Nashville Predators in the 2012 NHL Draft. Aberg was traded a year ago from Nashville to Edmonton, who placed him on the waivers before the start of this season. Swedish winger has collected 40 points in 110 career games.

Minnesota Injury Woes

The Wild are dealing with some injury issues right now. They are already missing defenseman Mathew Dumba. Now with Aberg added to the IR, the Wild’s depth is being tested.

Minnesota lost back-to-back games against the Stars and the Blackhawks over the weekend. They play their next game on the road against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. Aberg won’t be available for that game and is a doubt for a game at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday night when the Wild host the Edmonton Oilers.

