The Minnesota Wild and Carolina Hurricanes made a trade today. The teams swapped forwards Nino Niederreiter and Victor Rask. This trade comes as a surprise to many. The Wild and Canes are both in the playoff hunt, however, the Canes find themselves just outside. The Wild currently hold the final wildcard spot in the West.

The #Canes have acquired Nino Niederreiter from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for Victor Rask More Info » https://t.co/9Xpjpo18xj pic.twitter.com/fkx8mXmhTq — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) January 17, 2019

Nino Niederreiter was drafted 5th overall by the New York Islanders in 2010. However, he only played 2 seasons with the Isles before being traded to Minnesota. He has played 498 career games. He has 112 goals and 119 assists for 231 points in that time. Also, he is considered to be a great defensive player.

Niederreiter has been an underrated player for the Wild for a few years now, which makes it strange they traded him. He has 23 points in 46 games this season and is on pace to get close to his career high of 57.

Coming back to Minnesota is Victor Rask. Rask is part of a Hurricanes forward group that has put up amazing possession numbers this year. Despite that, they haven’t been able to score. Goaltending hasn’t helped out a bunch either. But, the Hurricanes are likely hoping this move gives them more defensive structure.

Rask has just 1 goal and 5 assists in 26 games this year. However, he is not known for his point scoring. As well, Rask was hurt to start the year. He is a solid third line centerman. He has 63 goals, 100 assists for 163 points in 339 NHL games. Rask was drafted 42nd overall by Carolina in 2011, however, took a few years before reaching the NHL. Despite that, he has appeared in 80 or more games in 3 of his 4 seasons.

This move is a puzzling one from Minnesota’s view, however, reasoning will sure to come out. At first glance, it looks as if the Wild gave up an underrated piece who still scores more than the player they got back. We will see how it works out as the 2019 NHL Trade Deadline approaches.

