PHILADELPHIA, PA. – Philadelphia Flyers forward Wayne Simmonds scores on Minnesota Wild goalie Alex Stalock in a Jan. 14 game at the Wells Fargo Center. (Kate Frese/Last Word on Sports.)

The Minnesota Wild have signed goaltender Alex Stalock to a three-year contract worth $2.335 million, or $785,000 per season. This contract carries him through the 2021-22 season.

This season, Stalock played in 14 games with 10 starts for the Wild. He has a 6-5 record with a 2.92 goals against average and .894 save percentage. Stalock has also recorded two assists this season.

Over his eight-year NHL career, Stalock has played for San Jose Sharks and Minnesota Wild. He has put up a 41-35-11 career record in 106 career appearances with 81 career starts. He also has a 2.55 goals against average, .909 save percentage, and five shutouts. Stalock has a career 0-1 record in four career Stanley Cup Playoff games, with a 1.82 goals against average, and .931 save percentage.

He also has added three career assists.

Stalock has put up solid numbers in his three years as a back-up for the Wild. This deal shows that the Wild have liked what they’ve seen from Stalock. The duo of Devan Dubnyk and Stalock have carried the Wild into playoff contention. However, they have failed to get past the first round.

In his two-plus seasons with the Wild, he is 17-16 with a 2.80 goals against average, .907 save percentage and one shutout. For the Wild, this is a smart move as Stalock comes at a cheap price of less than a million per year. It wouldn’t be a shock if Stalock starts to see more playing time over the next few years as teams like the Washington Capitals have been giving their starters about 50 games a season if they are playoff bound. With this being the case, all teams are going to need a reliable back-up to pick up the rest of the starts which Stalock has proven he can do.

PHILADELPHIA, PA. – Philadelphia Flyers forward Wayne Simmonds scores on Minnesota Wild goalie Alex Stalock in a Jan. 14 game at the Wells Fargo Center. (Kate Frese/Last Word on Sports.)

Related

View the original article on