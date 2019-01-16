ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 06: Pontus Aberg #20 of the Anaheim Ducks, Caleb Jones #82 of the Edmonton Oilers and Adam Larsson #6 of the Edmonton Oilers fight for control of the puck during the third period at Honda Center on January 06, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

The Anaheim Ducks have agreed to trade forward Pontus Aberg to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forward Justin Kloos.

The Duck have agreed to trade Aberg to the Wild in what should prove to be the first of many moves leading up to this year’s trade deadline.

In Aberg, the Wild are adding some much-needed scoring depth to their roster. Minnesota currently sits 24th in the NHL in goals for this season, so Aberg should certainly be able to help them out in that regard.

In 37 games this season, Aberg has scored 11 goals and added eight assists for 19 points.

Over his career, Pontus Aberg has scored 16 goals and added 21 assists for 37 points in 105 games between Nashville, Edmonton, and Anaheim. Aberg was originally drafted by the Predators in the second round, 37th overall in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

In exchange for Aberg, the Ducks acquired forward Justin Kloos. Kloos has spent this season in the AHL playing with the Iowa Wild. In 34 games this season, Kloos scored 12 goals and added 18 assists for 30 points. Kloos has only appeared in one NHL game throughout his career. He failed to register a point in the contest.

Whirlwind of Moves for the Ducks

It’s been a busy day for the Ducks organization as they made a number of roster moves. Aside from the trade, the Ducks recalled forwards Troy Terry and Max Jones as well as defenceman Andrej Sustr from the San Diego Gulls. In turn, the Ducks sent Kiefer Sherwood and Jake Dotchin to San Diego. They also assigned forward Patrick Eaves to the Gulls on a long-term injury conditioning loan.

On the injury front, the Ducks announced they placed Jakob Silfverberg as well as Ryan Kesler on the injured reserve with lower-body injuries.

In addition to today’s recalls and reassignments, we’ve made additional roster moves: Jakob Silfverberg and Ryan Kesler (lower-body injuries) were placed on Injured Reserve. Patrick Eaves was assigned to the @SDGullsAHL on a long-term injury conditioning loan. — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) January 16, 2019

Silfverberg has been popping up in the rumour mill as of late but general manager Bob Murray says his intentions are to keep Silfverberg with the club. In 42 games this season, Silfverberg has scored 12 goals and added seven assists for 19 points.

The oft-injured Kesler is currently enduring the worst statistical season of his career. In 44 games, Kesler has scored four goals and two assists.

The severity of the injuries has not yet been confirmed.

The Ducks next game will be against Aberg and the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night.

