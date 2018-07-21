The Minnesota Wild have re-signed restricted free agent defenseman Mathew Dumba to a to a five-year contract worth $30 million, or $6 million AAV per season. This contract carries him through the 2022-23 season when he will become an unrestricted free agent. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedmann was first with the story. The agreement avoids an arbitration hearing between the parties.

MIN and Matt Dumba settle on a five-year, $6M contract — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 21, 2018

Matt Dumba has spent his entire five-year NHL career with the Minnesota Wild. He has put up 44 goals and 84 assists for 128 career points in 310 career games. He was originally drafted in the first round, seventh overall of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft by the Wild.

Last season, he scored 14 goals and 36 assists for 50 points in 82 games. He also added 41 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 46.9 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -0.3. Dumba added a goal and an assist in the Wild’s five-game first-round playoff loss to the Winnipeg Jets. In 26 career playoff games, he has three goals and five assists for eight points.

What This Means for the Future

Dumba is a piece of the Wild’s present and future. Only being 23 and playing top line minutes in Minnesota has made him essential. The player was exposed at the expansion draft but former general manager Chuck Fletcher made sure Vegas didn’t pick him trading prospect Alex Tuch and allowing Vegas the rights to sign restricted free agent Erik Haula all as a means to protect his young star. He is a rising NHL star that is a top defenseman on one of the best defence corps in the league. Expect to see Dumba continue to improve, and to receive even more responsibility in helping to lead the Wild blue line.

New Wild general manager Paul Fenton has made a clear commitment to build from the blue line hearing, emulating the model from Nashville, where he was previously an assistant general manager.

Main Photo via Getty Images Sport

Related

View the original article on