RALEIGH, NC – SEPTEMBER 20: Tampa Bay Lightning right wing J.T. Brown (23) during the warmups of the Carolina Hurricanes game versus the Tampa Bay Lighting on September 20, 2017, at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC. (Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Minnesota Wild have signed free agent forward J.T. Brown to a two-year contract worth $1.375 million or $685,000 per season. This contract carries him through the 2019-20 season.

J.T. Brown’s deal will be an AAV of $687,500 with #mnwild 675/700 salary structure — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) July 1, 2018

Over his six-year career, Brown has played for the Anaheim Ducks and Tampa Bay Lightning. He has put up 20 career goals and 44 career assists for 64 career points in 309 NHL games. Brown has also added a goal and five assists for six points in 41 career Stanley Cup Playoff games. His best year was in 2015-16 when he scored eight goals and 14 assists for 22 points in 78 games.

This past season, he scored two goals and five assists for seven points in 47 games. He also added 24 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 50.4 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of 2.7 percent. Brown just finished a two-year, $2.5 million contract with an AAV of $1.25 million per year. He signed this contract back in June 2016 with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Brown was placed on waivers this year and picked up by the Ducks.

In his six years in the league, Brown has yet to find his grove and get solid NHL minutes. This year he averaged just over nine minutes of ice-time per game along with playing the least amount of games in his career. Even at only 5’10”, Brown had two years where he picked up a minimum of 100 hits which he will look to do again next year with the Wild. It has been shown in his career year that if he can throw around the body he can also produce on the score sheet as well. Brown will look to break out next year with the Wild

