The Minnesota Wild are looking for additional cap space. They get that space by placing forward Tyler Ennis on waivers for the purpose of completing a buyout. Ennis was entering the final year of his contract with a $4.6 million cap hit. After the buy out is completed the Wild will face a cap hit of $2.167 million in 2018-19 and $1.217 million in 2019-20.

Tyler Ennis placed on waivers, so #mnwild have pulled the buyout lever. They’ll gain an extra $2.433 million in cap space. Here’s the @CapFriendly calculation on pertinent things you want to know pic.twitter.com/G1x8ki04q4 — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) June 30, 2018

After initially being traded to the Wild, Tyler Ennis had dealt with a long list of injuries his previous two seasons. The concern was that he would not be able to stay healthy while with the Wild. That concern was erased as Ennis spent the entire season without injury. The bad outweighed the good, however.

Despite playing 73 games, Ennis finished the season with eight goals and 14 assists for 22 points. When comparing those numbers to the last time Ennis played close to a full season, it takes us back to 2014-15. With the Buffalo Sabres, Ennis finished with 20 goals and 26 assists.

Injuries cut both 2015-16 and 2016-17 short for the 28-year-old forward. One can argue that the injuries made it hard for Ennis to establish himself in both seasons. Combining both of those seasons, Ennis had eight goals and 16 assists in 74 games.

Over a career that began in 2009-10, Ennis has 105 goals and 153 assists in 492 games. He was originally drafted by the Sabres in the first round of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft.

What This Means For The Future

Ennis has a lot more work to do to show that he can become the player he used to be. It is possible that another change of scenery will help Ennis move forward once again. It is an understatement to say that Ennis needs to prove himself. If he gets another opportunity, Tyler Ennis will need to show that he is not on the downside of his career.

