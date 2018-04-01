NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 23: Ryan Suter #20 of the Minnesota Wild skates with the puck in the second period against the New York Rangers during their game at Madison Square Garden on February 23, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Wild will start their playoff run without their top defenceman. Ryan Suter suffered a lower-body injury in last night’s 4-2 loss to the Dallas Stars. Initial reports indicate that the Wild fear that Suter has a broken fibula.

My story will be up on @TheAthleticMIN in 30 mins, but sources tell me the INITIAL fear is Ryan Suter suffered a broken right fibula. He will be further examined in Minnesota tomorrow.#mnwild can recall a Dman under emergency conditions. Also, Louie Belpedio signing is likely — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) April 1, 2018

Suter was battling on the boards with Stars forward Remi Elie in the second period of last night’s game. His foot hit the boards awkwardly. Suter was unable to put any weight on his right leg and left the game. He did not return.

So far this season, Suter scored six goals and 45 assists for 51 points in 78 games. He also added 34 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers are 49.2 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of +4.0. Suter is the Wild’s top defenceman, playing 26:47 per game

Over his 11-year NHL career, Suter has played for the Wild and the Nashville Predators. He has put up 75 goals and 418 assists for 493 career points in 991 career games. Suter was originally drafted in the first round, seventh overall of the 2003 NHL draft by the Predators. He came to the Wild with a monster free agent contract in the summer of 2012.

Boudreau says Suter update Monday, hopes it’s not as bad as it looks #mnwild — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) April 1, 2018

The Wild will not have an easy time replacing Suter. Expect to see Mathew Dumba, Jared Spurgeon, and Jonas Brodin all see an uptick in their ice time over the next several weeks. The Wild appear destined for a first round match-up with the Winnipeg Jets. Dealing with the Jets high powered offence without Suter will be a big challenge.

