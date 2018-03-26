TORONTO,ON – DECEMBER 31: Jordan Greenway #12 of Team USA scores against Connor Ingram #1 of Team Canada during a preliminary round game in the 2017 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship at the Air Canada Centre on December 31, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The USA defeated Canada 3-1. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Wild signed collegiate draft pick and forward Jordan Greenway to a 3-year entry-level contract. Financial details of the contract have yet to be disclosed. This contract carries him through the 2021 season.

NEWS: #mnwild signs forward @JGreenway12 to a 3-year, entry-level contract starting with the remainder of the ’17-18 season → https://t.co/JKd3szedpS pic.twitter.com/4JuoVqSzgq — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) March 26, 2018

Over his 3-year NCAA career Greenway has played for Boston University. He has put up 28 goals and 64 assists for 92 career points in 102 career games. He was originally drafted in the 2nd round, 50th overall of the 2015 NHL draft by the Minnesota Wild.



Last season he scored 13 goals and 22 assists for 35 points. He also added 52 minutes in penalties. He also played for the United States Olympic team in PyeongChang. The Canton, New York native registered a goal for the Americans.

Minnesota head coach Bruce Boudreau said there’s a good chance that Greenway will play Tuesday night against the Nashville Predators.

What This Means for the Future

Greenway is 6-foot-6 and is a big body that can be hard to stop. He’s a physical forward that was able to hang with more experienced players at the Olympics. General manager Chuck Fletcher raved about Greenway’s mix of size, strength, and skill in the past.

The Wild sit third in the Central Division with 93 points and would love to avoid the Predators in the opening round of the postseason.

He registered a goal and an assist in BU’s Northeast regional final loss to Michigan. His return from Olympic duty sparked the Terriers to the Hockey East tournament title and an automatic berth in the NCAA tournament.

Greenway netted four goals on the power play thanks to his size. There are concerns that he takes ill-advised penalties, but Boudreau is a good enough coach to curb that. Once addressed the Wild look to Greenway to add to the playoff push.

