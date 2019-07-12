GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 16: Viatcheslav ‘Slava’ Voynov of Olympic Athlete from Russia during the Men’s Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Group B game between Olympic Athletes from Russia and Slovenia at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 16, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Slava Voynov has reportedly signed a one-year deal with Avangard Omsk of the KHL. The contract is worth $1.4 million. The Los Angeles Kings suspended Voynov in October of 2014 after an incident of domestic violence.

Slava Voynov Signs KHL Deal

There’s report Slava Voynov signed a 1-year deal for $1.4M with Avangard of the #KHL — Igor Eronko (@IgorEronko) July 12, 2019

Slava Voynov signed a one-year, $1.4 million deal with a new KHL club. After spending the past three years with SKA Saint Petersburg, Voynov is heading to Avangard for the 2019-20 season.

He dressed for 110 regular season KHL games with SKA Saint Petersburg, he tallied 20 goals and 47 assists for 67 points. After appearing in 29 playoff games with the team, he collected three goals and five assists for eight total points.

Slava Voynov spent four years with the Kings. The club drafted him with the second pick in the second round, 32nd overall, of the 2008 NHL Draft. After 190 NHL career games, Voynov notched 18 goals and 63 assists for 81 points.

The Checkered Past of Voynov

The Kings suspended Voynov in 2014. They concluded he was committed acts of domestic violence. In 2015, Los Angeles terminated his six-year, $25 million contract. Voynov spent 90 days in jail and three-years on probation as a result of his behavior. He pled no contest to the charges.

Voynov spent the next three seasons in the KHL. The NHL ruled in April of 2019 that he would be suspended for the entire 2019-20 season. The ruling came after he applied for reinstatement. The NHL Players Association appealed the decision.

Voynov received “credit” for serving 41 games of the suspension. He was eligible to return mid-way through the 2019-20 season. After all was said and done, the Kings released a statement declaring that Voynov would never play for the club again. Any other NHL team would most likely shy away from adding him to their roster.

Regardless, it appears Voynov has decided to remain in the KHL. At least for another season.

Main photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on