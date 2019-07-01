OTTAWA, ON – FEBRUARY 02: Detroit Red Wings Right Wing Martin Frk (42) stickhandles the puck during the second period of the NHL game between the Ottawa Senators and the Detroit Red Wings on Feb. 2, 2019 at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Steven Kingsman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Both Joakim Ryan and Martin Frk are heading to the Los Angeles Kings. The organization announced they’d finalized one-year contracts with the pair of unrestricted free agents on July 1.

#LAKings have agreed to terms with D Joakim Ryan and F Martin Frk. — Jon Rosen (@lakingsinsider) July 1, 2019

Ryan landed a one-year, one-way deal which carries a cap hit of $725,000. The defenceman is heading to the Kings after two seasons with the San Jose Sharks. He tallied seven assists in 44 regular season games during 2018-19. Ryan registered just one assist after 20 postseason games this year.

Forward Martin Frk finalized his own one-year, two-way contract, valued at $700,000 at the NHL level. Frk has five AHL seasons under his belt, all with the Grand Rapids Griffins. He also has two NHL games with the Carolina Hurricanes, and 98 with the Detroit Red Wings. Frk owns 12 goals and 19 assists for a total of 31 NHL points.

San Jose drafted Ryan with the 17th pick of the seventh round, 198th overall, in the 2012 NHL Draft. Frk was drafted the same year, by the Detroit Red Wings. He was chosen 19th in the second round, 49th overall.

What This Means for the Future

Both players will be competing for a spot on the bench during training camp. The Kings are tight on forward spots, with only two players looking to sign new deals. Frk will be looking to snag a spot from either Alex Iafallo or Adrian Kempe, both of whom are restricted free agents.

After spending a chunk of last season in the press box, Ryan will be looking to prove himself as the perfect defender for the Kings third pairing. The Sharks blueline is full, and Erik Karlsson staying put laid a cap crisis on San Jose.

Though it’s possible either one of them could see NHL minutes this season, they’re likely depth pieces for the Kings.

