LAS VEGAS, NV – FEBRUARY 27: Erik Haula #56 of the Vegas Golden Knights trips during a faceoff with Nate Thompson #44 of the Los Angeles Kings as Alex Tuch #89 of the Golden Knights and Alex Iafallo #19 of the Kings fight for position in the first period of their game at T-Mobile Arena on February 27, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Kings won 4-1. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Kings have re-signed forward Alex Iafallo to a two-year deal worth $2.4 million for the 2019-20 season and $2.45 for 2020-21. Iafallo was a pending restricted free agent after the 2018-2019 season. The Kings wanted to re-sign their skilled versatile forward. Iafallo will try to help the Kings to improve their record after finishing dead-last in the Western Conference last season.

A 2 year deal would mean that his new contract will take Iafallo all the way to age 27 and Unrestricted Free Agency when his deal expires on June 30, 2021. https://t.co/1E5uOCFNhh — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) July 10, 2019

He started his career with the Fargo Force in the USHL, before playing for the University of Minnesota-Duluth in the NCAA. In 152 games played in the NCAA, the 25-year-old forward collected 121 points. In 2017, the Kings signed him to a two-year entry-level contract as an undrafted free agent. Before his signing with the Kings, Iafallo won the NCAA title while obtaining the tournament MVP award.

In his first season with the Kings, Iafallo skated in 75 games while recording nine goals and 16 assists for 25 points. In the 2018 playoffs, he scored one goal in three games.

During the past season, the New York native has played in all 82 regular season games. Iafallo served mainly as a winger, but can also play the centre position. In those games, he recorded 15 goals and 18 assists for 33 points to set his new career-high in all these categories. He averaged 16:50 of the ice-time and set his CF% at 47.3.

What This Means For The Future

Iafallo definitely impressed in his first two seasons with the Los Angeles Kings. He has brought in some youth, speed, and the production as well. During the past season, he has combined for 33 points. The Kings will hope that Iafallo continues his development as they get ready for the next season.

Iafallo used to play on the left wing, but it remains to be seen where he fits best for the Kings new Head coach Todd McLellan.

