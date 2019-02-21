CHICAGO, IL – NOVEMBER 16: Carl Hagelin #62 of the Los Angeles Kings awaits a face off against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center on November 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Kings defeated the Blackhawks 2-1 in a shootout. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Kings have agreed to trade forward Carl Hagelin to the Washington Capitals in exchange for a 2019 third-round pick and a conditional sixth-round pick in 2020. With the conditional sixth-round pick, the Capitals must win two rounds in the playoffs and Hagelin must play in at least half of those games. If not, the sixth-round pick doesn’t go to the Kings.

NEWS | Capitals have acquired forward @CarlHagelin from the Los Angeles Kings for a third round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft and a conditional sixth round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. #ALLCAPS https://t.co/RnSYsSWYjE — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 21, 2019

Key Players

In Hagelin, the Capitals add another depth winger to their club. He has also won two Stanley Cups in his career. This season, he scored two goals and six assists for eight points, adding 20 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers are 53.4 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of 6.4 percent.

Those totals are worse compared to last season, where he scored 10 goals, 21 assists for 31 points. Over his eight-year NHL career, Hagelin has played for the New York Rangers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Anaheim Ducks, and Kings. In that time, he has 90 goals and 140 assists for 230 career points in 526 career games. He was originally drafted in the sixth round, 168th overall of the 2007 NHL draft by the Rangers.

What This Means for the Future

Hagelin now joins his third team this season after he was dealt from Pittsburgh in November in exchange for Tanner Pearson. The two-time Stanley Cup champion will probably hop on the bottom-six for Washington for the rest of the season. This will help them with depth not only now, but in the playoffs as well. If Hagelin is unable to play in tonight’s game, expect him to make his season debut on Saturday in Buffalo. Hagelin is set to become UFA at the end of the season.

