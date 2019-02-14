OTTAWA, ON – JANUARY 16: Ottawa Senators Left Wing Ryan Dzingel (18) skates to follow the play during third period National Hockey League action between the Colorado Avalanche and Ottawa Senators on January 16, 2019, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With just eleven days until the trade deadline, Last Word on Hockey is here with another round of NHL Trade Rumours! Today’s rumours include the Ottawa Senators, Los Angeles Kings, and Florida Panthers.

Ottawa Senators

Rumour: Frank Seravalli speculated that trade talks surrounding Ryan Dzingel will heat up.

Analysis: Dzingel’s numbers have progressively gotten better each season. He recently moved to number 19 on TSN’s Trade Bait Board. His cap hit is low, and his trade value is high. Additionally, it doesn’t appear that talks of a contract extension are progressing. With the deadline looming, the Senators could opt to move him and fetch a significant price. Dzingel is versatile enough to play both centre and the wing, which could be attractive to a number of contenders.

Los Angeles Kings

Rumour: Elliotte Friedman suggested in 31 Thoughts that the Kings may make a move on Artemi Panarin.

Analysis: There’s been tons of chatter around Panarin. The winger would be beneficial if the Kings are looking to make a playoff push. First off, Los Angeles is probably more in the selling market than the buying one. Secondly, the asking price for Panarin is going to be high. That’s because losing Panarin would leave a gaping hole in the Colombus Blue Jackets roster. They’d need to get something in return immediately to fill that void. The Kings do own two first-round draft picks they could offer up. Ultimately, the Blue Jackets would have to be eyeing someone else they could lure in with the picks if that were their return for Panarin. If the Kings do go after Panarin, this feels more like a summer move than a trade deadline one.

Rumour: Tom Gulitti reports that Los Angeles could be looking to move Carl Hagelin ahead of the deadline.

Analysis: The Kings recently acquired Hagelin from the Pittsburgh Penguins. He’s set to hit unrestricted free agency on July 1st. Following the idea that the Kings are sellers, moving Hagelin makes sense for the team. He’s a solid veteran. Additionally, he would make a great depth piece to any team looking to bolster their lineup. Though he won’t produce a ton of goals, his speed is an alluring asset. He also has the experience of winning two Stanley Cups in Pittsburgh.

Florida Panthers

Rumour: Elliotte Friedman says multiple sources have denied the Panthers are shopping Jonathan Huberdeau.

Analysis: While initial spurs of talks that Huberdeau was up for sale caught on quickly, sources are pushing back. After initially being added to TSN’s Trade Bait Board Monday, the speculation was he could be part of a package to reel in Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky. Huberdeau has four years left on his contract with a $5.9 million annual cap hit. Ideally, it’s not the best move to toss him out for a couple of rental pieces. Florida already shipped out Nick Bjugstad and Jared McCann to the Penguins. That move cleared $5 million in cap space for the club. They’ve got the time to shop around this summer without losing a cornerstone piece of their lineup.

