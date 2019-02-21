NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – FEBRUARY 05: Carl Hagelin #62 of the Los Angeles Kings skates against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on February 05, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. The Kings defeated the Devils 5-1. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Last Word On Hockey is bringing you the latest NHL Trade Rumours. Let’s take a look at the potential moves the Los Angeles Kings, Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings could make ahead of the 25th.

Los Angeles Kings

I think it is a possibility on Hagelin…they’ve been interested…can’t say for sure, though. https://t.co/Fc9UrTgNkb — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 21, 2019

Rumour: Elliotte Friedman reports that the Kings are expected to send Carl Hagelin to the Washington Capitals for Dmitrij Jaskin and a third-round pick.

Analysis: Jaskin was originally supposed to be placed on waivers Wednesday. The Capitals ultimately waived Devante Smith-Pelly. This move sparked the conversation that the club was shifting pieces in preparation for a trade. The team has been looking for a veteran player to add depth to their forward lot. However, Hagelin’s $3.5 million cap hit may be higher than Washington was initially looking for.

Ultimately, if Smith-Pelly clears waivers or is claimed, the team will have some breathing room. But Hagelin isn’t producing a ton these days, with just two goals and six assists in 38 games. On the other hand, he does bring his speed to the table. Additionally, the veteran would be an excellent addition to the Capitals penalty kill.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Rumour: Elliotte Friedman wrote in 31 Thoughts that the Leafs are still searching for a right-handed defenseman. Additionally, Friedman mentioned Kyle Dubas attended the Anaheim Ducks and Vancouver Canucks game last week.

Analysis: The topic of the Leafs looking to add a right-handed defenseman has been making the rounds. Toronto’s cap situation will be cutting it close next season. Brandon Montour is the suspected target. Montour’s cap-friendly contract could be a massive draw. At the moment, he has one year left on a $3.38 million deal and will be a restricted free agent with arbitration rights upon expiration.

Montour would easily solidify the Leafs second defensive pairing. Certainly, him being signed through the 2020 season is an enticing quality.

Detroit Red Wings

I am hearing interest is picking up for @DetroitRedWings right shot D & Impending UFA Nick Jensen. Current asking price is believed to be a 2nder+ with clubs offering a 3rd. Excellent puck mover that can really skate & defend would be a great add to any playoff team. @NHLNetwork — Brian Lawton (@brianlawton9) February 19, 2019

Rumour: NHL Network analyst Brian Lawton speculated that interest in Nick Jensen is picking up.

Analysis: Jensen moved to number 11 on TSN’s Trade Bait Board recently. Detroit is asking for at least a second-round draft pick for the defenseman. Teams are reportedly offering a third. Talented right-handed defensemen are a hot commodity this year, and Jensen’s cap-friendly contract is a huge selling point.

He comes in with a contract of just $812.5k for a full season. Jensen is playing big minutes and would be an attractive asset for a team looking at a playoff run. Detroit already owns 10 selections in the 2019 draft. Potentially settling for a second-round pick in 2020 could be an option for the organization.

