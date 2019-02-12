DENVER, COLORADO – JANUARY 19: Jeff Carter #77 of the Los Angeles Kings plays the Colorado Avalanche at the Pepsi Center on January 19, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Welcome back to another segment of NHL Trade Rumours. Where Last Word On Hockey rounds up all the latest NHL trade rumours and puts them in one nice place. As the deadline is fast approaching expect these rumours to keep up. Today we look at NHL Trade Rumours from the Los Angeles Kings, Florida Panthers, Anaheim Ducks, and Ottawa Senators.

Los Angeles Kings

Rumour: Kings correspondent Dennis Bernstein says he could see Jeff Carter being moved out of Los Angeles by the February 25th deadline.

Carter can still help a contender IMO. Believe the trade chatter has affected his game and he’d probably be refreshed going to a contender.

Analysis: While there is nothing official and no sense of anything in the works just yet, this could make sense. Carter has struggled this year along with the rest of the Kings. He is on pace for just 40 points, which would be his lowest in a full season ever. However, he still has 25 points and as Bernstein mentioned, may just need a change of scenery. But, money may be the issue with this as Carter has just over 5 million per season left for 3 more years. If a contending team does take him on, LA may need to eat some salary.

Florida Panthers

Rumour: TSN’s Frank Seravalli speculated that Jonathan Huberdeau could be a possible part of a package for the Columbus Blue Jackets Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky.

Jonathon Huberdeau trade bait?

He’s 25 years old. Averaging 0.96 points per game.

Still under contact for 4 more years.

Analysis: Once again, there doesn’t appear to be anything in the works just yet. However, Florida and Columbus have been a staple on NHL Trade Rumours, because we know Florida is interested in the two pending free agents. If Florida was to trade for both of them, a guy like Huberdeau would almost certainly have to be heading back the other way.

However, if the Panthers just target Bobrovsky, maybe it’s possible that Huberdeau isn’t moved? Either way, if the Panthers are interested in Huberdeau there should be a lineup of teams wanting him. He is a solid young player who can help just about any team out.

Anaheim Ducks

Rumour: Ducks new head coach and still general manager Bob Murray hinted that the Ducks would like to be younger and faster, adding he thinks they do have talent right now.

Analysis: Maybe hinted wasn’t the correct word. However, it is obvious the Ducks need a change. They have lost too many games since January and have been outplayed in almost all of them. They should be pretty active players come the deadline. However, don’t expect to see them be full sellers. They are only a few points out of a playoff spot and will likely still want to compete moving forward.

It’s hard to see them being buyers either though. The team may be stuck looking at a few players for player trades or small deals here or there. They will be a team to keep your eye on for NHL Trade Rumours, that is for sure.

Ottawa Senators

Rumour: TSN’s Daren Dreger reported that a source of his thinks all three of Ottawa’s big UFA’s may be walking this year.

Analysis: It seems no one truly knows what to think about the Senators situation. it appears to change every few days about who will leave or stay. However, if a deal is not reached by the deadline it seems pretty obvious the Sens need to get assets back for Matt Duchene, Mark Stone, and Ryan Dzingel. Letting those first two walk for nothing would be a killer for a rebuilding team.

If Ottawa can’t get them signed and Dreger’s source is right, look for Ottawa to be actively shopping these guys come late February. Stone and Duchene could be huge impact players for teams acquiring them. Dzingel is a solid 2nd liner who can provide some much-needed scoring depth at likely much less of a cost than the other two.

