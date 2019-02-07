NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – JANUARY 19: Adam Henrique #14 of the Anaheim Ducks skates against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on January 19, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. The Ducks defeated the Devils 3-2. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Last Word On Hockey is back and serving up your daily helping of NHL Trade Rumours from around the league! Today we’re discussing the Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings, Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes.

Anaheim Ducks

Rumour: Our first of the NHL trade rumours come from Anaheim. Frank Seravalli noted that Anaheim Ducks forward Adam Henrique joined the TSN Trade Bait Board at number 15.

Analysis: The Ducks are in a serious downward spiral. Some roster changes could help shake things up. Last Summer, Henrique inked a five year, $29.5 million contract extension. The deal includes a modified no-trade clause and activates next summer. Consequently, now is the time to move him if that’s Anaheim’s plan. Teams are reportedly looking at the Ducks “middle-roster” players, which suggests Henrique may be generating interest.

Los Angeles Kings

Rumour: David Pagnotta tweeted that Ilya Kovalchuk is open to waiving his no-movement clause for the right situation.

Analysis: Kovalchuk would be willing to waive the no-movement clause to go to a contending team. With multiple clubs expressing interest, the New York Islanders stand out among the crowd. Certainly, Isles general manager Lou Lamoriello is searching for a versatile winger. Kovalchuk could fill the need for secondary scoring that the Isles are seeking. Pagnotta reports that the Kings would be willing to retain some of the winger’s contract, which is currently a $6.25 million cap hit for three years. The Islanders would most likely expect to cut that in half, settling at around $3.125 million.

Another team that could be looking for some scoring on the wings is the Boston Bruins. The Nashville Predators made a pair of deals yesterday, could one of these three teams bring home Kovalchuk?

Philadelphia Flyers

Rumour: thefourthperiod.com reports that Shayne Gostisbehere is generating interest.

Analysis: Gostisbehere is in the second year of a six-year, $27 million contracts. Because his contract doesn’t contain any trade protection, the market is a little more open for him. The Flyers are deep defensively, which makes him a removable piece. The Montreal Canadiens, Edmonton Oilers, Detroit Red Wings, and Los Angeles Kings are rumoured to have interest in the defenseman. The team has no sense of urgency to move him, therefore it would take a prime offer to make anything happen.

Carolina Hurricanes

Rumour: Our last of the NHL Trade Rumours is that Darren Dreger reports that Carolina has stalled trade inquiries of Micheal Ferland.

Analysis: Recently, Ferland dropped to number nine on TSN’s Trade Bait List. This lends credibility to the thought that Carolina may be looking to keep Ferland as their “own rental.” The trade chatter around him has been active up until now. Ferland would command a hefty return from any team interested. However, now it sounds like the Canes are thinking they’d be able to utilize him in a playoff push scenario.

