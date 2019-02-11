LAS VEGAS, NV – FEBRUARY 27: Erik Haula #56 of the Vegas Golden Knights trips during a faceoff with Nate Thompson #44 of the Los Angeles Kings as Alex Tuch #89 of the Golden Knights and Alex Iafallo #19 of the Kings fight for position in the first period of their game at T-Mobile Arena on February 27, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Kings won 4-1. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Kings have agreed to trade forward Nate Thompson and a fifth round pick in the 2019 NHL draft to the Montreal Canadiens for a 2019 fourth-round selection.

Trade will be Thompson + 2019 5th to Montreal for a 2019 4th that came from Calgary, via Kings. — Jon Rosen (@lakingsinsider) February 11, 2019

The Kings completed a trade Monday with the Canadiens. The Habs acquire forward Nate Thompson and a fifth-round selection in this year’s draft in exchange for a fourth-round pick in this year’s draft.

In Thompson, the Canadiens get a depth forward that can kill penalties and provides energy to the lineup. This season, he scored four goals and two assists in 53 games this season for six points. He also has 17 penalty minutes His possession numbers are 43.4 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -5.9.

The Anchorage, Alaska native has played for the Boston Bruins, New York Islanders, Tampa Bay Lightning, Ottawa Senators, Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings. In that time, he has 57 goals and 77 assists for 134 career points in 672 career games. Thompson was originally drafted by the Bruins in the sixth round, 183rd overall of the 2003 NHL draft.

The trade caps a busy day for general manager Marc Bergevin. Kenny Agostino was snatched off of waivers by the New Jersey Devils. Agostino provided two goals and six assists for eight points in 36 games. His possession numbers are 56.8 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of 3.5.

The Morristown, New Jersey native has played for the Calgary Flames, St. Louis Blues, Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens in his five-year NHL career. He has four goals and 13 assists for 17 points in 56 career games. The Pittsburgh Penguins originally drafted him in the sixth round, 140th overall of the 2010 NHL draft.

Montreal called up the recently acquired Dale Weise to fill the roster spot. Weise has five goals and six assists for 11 points in 42 games this season. His possession numbers are 48.5 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -4.3

The Winnipeg native has played for the New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks, Chicago Blackhawks and Philadelphia Flyers in his nine-year NHL career. He has 54 goals and 66 assists for 120 points in 481 career games. The Rangers originally drafted him in the fourth round, 111th ovreall of the 2008 NHL draft.

What This Means for the Future

Bergevin looks like he’s trying to shore up his bottom six and penalty killing with these moves. Canadiens fans are seeking a defenceman and some scoring, but Bergevin likely isn’t done.

Both Weise and Thompson are veterans that can do the dirty work of checking and penalty killing.

