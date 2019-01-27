CHICAGO, IL – NOVEMBER 16: Los Angeles Kings defenseman Jake Muzzin (6) skates the ice in second period action during a NHL game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Los Angeles Kings on November 16, 2018 at the United Center, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’s Sunday and it’s time for another edition of out NHL trade rumours. We dissect the latest news surrounding deal coming up on the Feb. 25 trade deadline. Today we discuss rumours surrounding the Montreal Canadiens, Los Angeles Kings and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

We take our NHL trade rumours from the original source and they are subject to change.

Montreal Canadiens

Rumour: Andrew Berkshire of Sportsnet said the Habs are trying to improve the left side of their defence. This has been an issue for the last couple of seasons and general manager Marc Bergevin is working to improve that side of the blueline.

Here are 4 left-shot defencemen the #Habs could target at the trade deadline. (Via @AndrewBerkshire)https://t.co/Fua4iZbs19 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 24, 2019

Analysis: Berkshire said that all four would require hefty packages to acquire a lefty defender. The article said that Cam Fowler and Hampus Lindholm of the Anaheim Ducks would be good candidates. Oscar Klefbom of the Edmonton Oilers and Jake Muzzin of the Los Angeles Kings are also players that are worth a look.

Klefbom is currently injured but is having a strong season. Edmonton sees itself as a playoff team, but a large return could have him going to the Canadiens. Muzzin may not be as flashy as the other defencemen, but he can shut down cycle plays.

Los Angeles Kings

Rumour: Speaking of Muzzin, Bob McKenzie was on TSN 1290 in Winnipeg and said the Kings are setting an “astronomically high” asking price for the coveted blueliner. McKenzie said that Los Angeles would like a first-round pick and a high-end prospect or young player.

Analysis: The Kings are playing the long game and it makes sense to set a high bar for Muzzin. The Woodstock, Ontario native is at the top of teams wish lists. L.A. will do all they can to get fair value.

The market is still taking shape and we’re just under a month away from deadline day. Much can change in that time and a team can get desperate and meet Kings’ general manager Rob Blake’s asking price.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Rumour: Nick Kelly of the Tampa Bay Times said that the Lightning and Brayden Point won’t discuss a deal until the off-season. Point becomes a restricted free agent and currently makes $919,167 at the end of his deal.

For my last ⁦@TB_Times⁩ piece, I turned to the only place you should turn to help explain a bunch of numbers in a simpler way — Sesame Street. See if you can spot the reference: https://t.co/gB7R8NzVUf — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) January 23, 2019

Analysis: Point is one of the league’s top scorers the last two seasons and he is going to get paid like one. The Lightning have just over $1.7 million left in cap space of now. They’ll have to make decisions on the futures of Anton Stralman, Braydon Coburn and Dan Girardi. The new deal of Ryan McDonagh also kicks for the 2019-20 season.

General manager Julien BriseBois will have to work the same salary cap magic that his predecessor Steve Yzerman used to weave in order to give Point the money he deserves. However, the Lightning have found ways to make it work in the past.

CHICAGO, IL – NOVEMBER 16: Los Angeles Kings defenseman Jake Muzzin (6) skates the ice in second period action during a NHL game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Los Angeles Kings on November 16, 2018 at the United Center, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Related

View the original article on