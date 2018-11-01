ST PETERSBURG, RUSSIA – JANUARY 16, 2018: SKA St Petersburg’s Vyacheslav Voinov in the 2017/2018 Kontinental Hockey League Regular Season ice hockey match between SKA St Petersburg and Spartak Moscow at Ledovy Dvorets (Ice Palace) Arena. Alexander Demianchuk/TASS (Photo by Alexander DemianchukTASS via Getty Images)

Former Los Angeles Kings defencemen Slava Voynov has applied for reinstatement to the NHL.

Voynov last played in the NHL in 2014. He has been playing with SKA Saint-Petersburg in the KHL for the last three season’s. In his NHL carer, Voynov has scored 18 goals and 81 points in 190 games. He won two Stanley Cups as a member of the Kings in 2012 and 2014. He was also a member of the Olympic Athletes from Russia team to win the gold medal in 2018.

Voynov was arrested in October of 2015 on Domestic violence charges. NHL commissioner Garry Bettman said the league would conduct a “full investigation”. The league has the right to levy further punishment following the investigation. NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daily said there is no timeline for this process.

“We’re in process of an intense factual investigation. I’m not in a position to give a timeline. When the investigation is done, the Commissioner will deal with his application for reinstatement.”

Ugly Incident

The police were called to Voynov’s home in October 2014, responding to a 911 call. Reports indicate that Voynov had choked his wife with both hands, repeatedly shoved her to the ground and had kicked and punched her multiple times. In 2015, he was convicted of misdemeanour domestic abuse and was sentenced to 90 days in jail. The Kings terminated his contract at this time as well.

After spending two months in jail, Voynov returned to his native Russia to play with SKA Saint-Petersburg in the KHL. In July, a judge dismissed Voynov’s conviction, giving him a path back to the NHL.

A Path Back

In June, Elliott Freidman reported that Voynov was interested in making a return to the NHL and that there were several interested teams. Despite terminating his contract, the Kings still own his NHL rights. So, in the event Voynov is reinstated, the Kings and an interested team would need to work out a trade.

While his talent is not in question, assuming he is reinstated, it will be interesting to see which, if any, NHL teams pursue him.

