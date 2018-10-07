SAN JOSE, CA – OCTOBER 12: Jonathan Quick #32 of the Los Angeles Kings defends the net against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on October 12, 2016 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Rocky W. Widner/NHL/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Kings announced that goaltender Jonathan Quick is sidelined indefinitely with a lower-body injury he sustained at practice on Saturday.

In the Kings opening game, which was against the San Jose Sharks, Quick saved 30 of the 33 shots taken against him. He currently has 2.86 goals against average and a .909 save percentage. Despite his efforts, the Kings fell 3-2.

The 2005 NHL draft pick Quick ultimately made his NHL debut in 2007 against the Buffalo Sabres. He has spent his entire 11-year career with the team. The netminder was out for four months in the 2016-17 season after suffering a groin injury on opening night. Quick has garnered a .916 save percentage. He’s only let 1,236 goals past him, with a 2.28 goals against average overall in 557 games.

Head coach John Stevens says Quick will undergo further evaluation to determine the extent of his injury. Currently, the netminder is day-to-day. The Kings backup goalie, Jack Campbell, is expected to start against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday, as Quick was not on the ice during the teams morning skate. Campbell recently signed a 2-year extension with the team.

Despite only having four starts last season, goaltending coach Bill Ranford says Campbell is ready to assume this role with the team. He has a .924 save percentage and a 2.48 goals-against average after going 2-0-2 last season. The Kings have also recalled NHL veteran Peter Budaj from the AHL Ontario and could split ice time with Campbell until Quick returns.

Campbell will have big shoes to fill. He also won the Conn Smythe Trophy during the Kings 2012 season. That was the team’s won their first ever Stanley Cup title.

