The Los Angeles Kings announced today that star goaltender Jonathan Quick is out indefinitely after having undergone knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

Kings say Jonathan Quick is out indefinitely following surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee. I recently asked goaltending experts if his style could lead to more injuries as he ages and there was one who questioned if he could hold up this year.https://t.co/j8yqAlflQ8 — Josh Cooper (@JoshuaCooper) October 31, 2018

It’s unknown when Quick got hurt, as he last played in an October 23rd, 4-2 loss to the Dallas Stars. It’s believed that this injury is not related to a previous injury that caused him to miss time earlier in the year.

The two-time Stanley Cup winner has had a tough start to the year. He is 0-3-1 in four games this season. He has a 4.55 goals-against-average and an .845 save percentage.

Quick has spent his entire 12-year NHL career with the Kings. He has a career record of 293-198-57 in 560 NHL games. The former University of Massachusetts product has a career 2.30 goals-against average, .916 save percentage and 49 shutouts. Los Angeles originally drafted him in third round, 72nd overall of the 2005 NHL draft.

The Milford, Conn. native is a two-time Vezina nominee and two-time Jennings Trophy winner. He’s also the 2011-12 Conn Smythe winner and a three-time NHL All-Star.

Peter Budaj was recalled from the AHL’s Ontario Reign over the weekend while Quick was being evaluated. Jack Campbell will take over as the Kings starter in Quick’s absence. Campbell is 3-4-0 with a 2.72 goals-against-average and .912 save percentage so far this season.

Quotes

“Injuries do happen and not sure there’s anything, in particular, you can point to in this situation,” head coach John Stevens said to LA Kings Insider after practice on Oct. 30.

“I think he’s done a good job of really staying on top of everything, his preventative maintenance, his daily routines, so these things happen sometimes and you have to deal with them.”

What This Means for the Future

Campbell or Budaj will need to step up if Los Angeles is going to make up ground in the Pacific Division. The Kings currently sit in last place in the eight-team division and are eight points behind the San Jose Sharks, who are in first place.

