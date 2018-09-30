LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 05: Dustin Brown #23 of the Los Angeles Kings reacts after scoring the winning goal in overtime, his fourth goal of the night against the Minnesota Wild at Staples Center on April 5, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. THe Los Angeles Kings defeated the Minnesota Wild 5-4. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

During his 14-year career, Dustin Brown has never missed more than four games in a single season. That will change as the Los Angeles Kings announced on Sunday that he is out indefinitely with a broken finger.

The injury was sustained in the team’s last preseason game on Saturday night. Brown left during the second period against the Anaheim Ducks after taking an Anze Kopitar shot off the hand.

Since cracking the Kings lineup in 2005, Brown has only missed a total of 18 games in his career. He has played in all 82 games of a season five times. Brown has also appeared in 85 Kings playoff games.

Drafted by the Kings in 2003, Brown has spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Kings. The last five seasons have been a disappointment as Brown’s highest point total was the 36 points he posted in 2016-17.

His declining production saw him stripped of the captaincy in 2016 as line-mate Kopitar would take over.

Brown turned it around last season, however. Posting a career high 61 points, Brown ended the season with 28 goals and 33 assists. It was his highest goal total since 2010-11 and a career high in assists.

Brown also saw highs in other areas as well. His 19:50 average time on ice was his most since the 2011-12 season. He also took his most shots, 222 total, since the 2010-11 year.

While Jaret Anderson-Dolan was expected to get a decent look to make the NHL, the injury to Brown makes it even more likely. The team may also look towards Emerson Etem. He had been with the Kings on a professional tryout during camp, but the team is said to be “exploring different options” with him.

Austin Wagner and Matt Luff may also be in consideration to fill the holes in the Kings lineup.

Along with Gabe Vilardi and Jonny Brodzinski, Brown becomes the third right winger to be sidelined with an injury. All three were expected to be penciled into the team’s lineup. The Kings have until Tuesday to submit their final roster to the league. They’ll open up the season on Friday against the San Jose Sharks.

