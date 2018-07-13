TAMPA, FL – FEBRUARY 10: Paul LaDue #38 of the Los Angeles Kings shoots past the defense of Chris Kunitz #14 of the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Amalie Arena on February 10, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

After receiving a qualifying offer from the Los Angeles Kings at the end of June, Paul LaDue has agreed to terms on a new contract with the team. The team has signed him to a two-year, two-way contract worth $1.65 million or $825,000 per season AAV.

Per Kings, signed RFA defenseman Paul LaDue to a two-year contract. LaDue’s contract has an AAV of $825,000. — lisa dillman (@reallisa) July 13, 2018

LaDue spent a lot of time back and forth between the Kings and the Ontario Reign of the AHL last season. Overall, he was a part of four separate call-ups to the NHL. LaDue also spent 13 games as a healthy scratch with the Kings.

But that may all change this upcoming season, however. LaDue is expected to battle for a chance to make the team out of camp. General manager Rob Blake has spoken very highly of LaDue.

“I think Paul LaDue deserves a chance to play regular here. He’s earned that last year stepping in and out of the lineup there,” Blake said.

Junior and College Career

With the Lincoln Stars of the USHL, LaDue recorded the most assists and points by a defenseman in 2012-13. He was named to the USHL First All-Star Team that season. He registered 12 goals and 37 assists in 62 games. In 118 USHL games, LaDue posted 21 goals and 62 assists.

After finishing his junior career, LaDue spent three seasons at the University of North Dakota. In 123 career NCAA games, he recorded 16 goals and 46 assists. He was named to the All-Rookie team after his first season in 2013-14. LaDue was also a part of the championship team in his last season.

Professional Career

The Kings drafted LaDue in the sixth round of the 2012 NHL Draft. He has played 34 games overall for the team, making his NHL debut during the 2016-17 season. He registered eight points in 22 games that season, all assists.

LaDue would score his first NHL goal this past season. It came during the team’s yearly father’s trip. He finished the season with three goals and one assist in 12 games. LaDue would also score his first playoff goal against the Vegas Golden Knights. In 36 games with the Reign this past season, LaDue registered eight goals and 10 assists.

For the Kings, LaDue gives them a depth defenseman that can slot into a bottom-six role. LaDue saw some time with Dion Phaneuf this past season. However, that will likely not be the case next season. Expect LaDue to fight for a spot on the team’s third pairing.

