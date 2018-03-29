PRINCETON, NJ – DECEMBER 16: Daniel Brickley #8 of the Minnesota State Mavericks shakes hands with David Hallisey #16 of the Princeton Tigers after the game at Hobey Baker Rink on December 16, 2016 in Princeton, New Jersey. Princeton won 6-1. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Kings announced on Thursday that they have signed undrafted free agent Daniel Brickley. Brickley, a junior defenseman who played for Minnesota State-Mankato University, was considered the top college free agent in this year’s class. The team will introduce Brickley in a press conference on Friday.

The LA Kings have agreed to terms with UFA defenseman Daniel Brickley 😎 He will be introduced tomorrow at a press conference in Salt Lake City.

Details to follow. pic.twitter.com/OE79yycX5m — LA Kings (@LAKings) March 29, 2018

Brickley gets a two-year entry-level contract from LA. The first year of it is burned simply by signing it. Doesn’t need to play a game to burn it and is not necessarily expected to play a game for LA this season. But will be with the team this week. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) March 29, 2018

Brickley could have been a top free agent in last year’s class as a sophomore but opted to stay in school. He has solidified his spot as a top college free agent with 10 goals and 35 points in 40 games this season. Brickley is an offensive force from the blue line. He has an outstanding slap shot, and a good wrist shot with a quick release. He uses both effectively and gets them on the net. Brickley is even more effective on the point due to his good lateral mobility. His ability to walk the line opens up passing and shooting lanes. Brickley also has good passing skills and vision. He could stand to be a little bit faster in his straight-line skating.

Brickley’s skating helps his defensive game, as he maintains good gap control and is willing to battle in the corners and in front of the net. While he is not a huge hitter, he engages physically and is not pushed around.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on