COLUMBUS, OH – DECEMBER 12: Edmonton Oilers left wing Patrick Maroon (19) looks on during a game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Edmonton Oilers on December 12, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The NHL Department of Player Safety announced on Wednesday that Edmonton Oilers left wing Patrick Maroon has been suspended for two games. This is his first career suspension.

Edmonton’s Patrick Maroon suspended two games for interference on Los Angeles’ Drew Doughty. https://t.co/2d95SMPKA4 — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) January 3, 2018

Patrick Maroon has been suspended for 2 games and forfeited $21,505.38 for an incident with Los Angles Kings defenceman Drew Doughty in yesterday’s game. The Kings defeated the Oilers 5-0. Maroon made direct contact with Doughty’s head at 19:55 of the second period while Doughty was chasing the puck behind his own net. The hit was also judged to be late. Doughty left the game but returned later in the third period. Maroon took a five-minute penalty on the play and the Kings made the Oilers pay with three powerplay goals during the major.

So far this season, Maroon scored nine goals and 12 assists for 21 points in 40 games. He also added 53 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers are 56.5 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of +4.8.

Over his 10 year NHL career, Maroon has played for the Anaheim Ducks as well as the Edmonton Oilers. He has put up 70 goals and 86 assists for 156 career points in 341 career games. Known for his grit, Maroon has 431 career minutes in penalties. He was originally drafted in the 6th round, 161st overall of the 2007 NHL draft by the Philadelphia Flyers.

What This Means for the Future

This pushes an already struggling Edmonton team even further down. Maroon is a power forward who plays an aggressive game getting top line minutes alongside superstar Connor McDavid. The Oilers are already lacking in depth on the wings, and this certainly does not help matters. However, it is only a two-game suspension, and Maroon will be back in the line-up shortly

Main Photo Credit:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on