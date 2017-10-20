TORONTO, ON – FEBRUARY 29: Brooks Laich #23 of the Toronto Maple Leafs waits for a puck drop against the Tampa Bay Lightning during an NHL game at the Air Canada Centre on February 29, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Lightning defeated the Maple Leafs 2-1. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Kings announced the signing of forward Brooks Laich as well as the re-signing of defenseman Derek Forbort. Laich, who obtained a professional tryout offer with the club during the preseason, originally was not signed, but after forward Jeff Carter was injured in Wednesday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens, was inked to a one year, two way deal. The average annual value of the contract is worth $650,000.

Brooks Laich to Break the Kings Lineup

Laich still practiced with the team after he originally was not signed, but now he has been called upon to fill in for the injured Carter, who is set to miss some significant time with a lower-body injury. Laich is a cheap option who is familiar with the Kings system and helps bring a veteran role to the team. Laich, 34, spent a portion of last season with the Washington Capitals before being sent to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Laich will most likely fill in as a bottom six forward who can provide a tough edge and leadership. In a career total of 764 National Hockey League games, Laich has scored a total of 134 goals and has notched 197 assists (331 total points). The Kings will be his fourth team, having previously played for the Ottawa Senators, Caps, and Leafs.

Derek Forbort Back for Two More Years

The Kings also announced the re-signing of Derek Forbort to a two year contract deal worth $5.05 million. The AAV is worth $2.525 million. The 26 year old defenseman will now have another two years to mature and develop within the Kings organization. Forbort first made his Kings debut in the 2015-16 NHL season, skating in 14 games with two points (a goal and an assist). The next season, 2016-17, he had a larger role, maintaining a bottom pairing defensive position, playing in all 82 regular-season games. He scored twice and added 16 helpers. This season, the defenseman has played in six games, notching two assists thus far. This new contract should provide Forbort with a confidence booster.

