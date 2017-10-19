Los Angeles Kings Center Jeff Carter to Miss Multiple Weeks

Despite a riveting 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens in Los Angeles last night, the Los Angeles Kings are suffering a loss of a different kind. Center Jeff Carter will be out multiple weeks after being cut by a skate. The injury appeared to occur when he was hit by Jeff Petry along the boards in the Montreal end of the rink, late in the first period. After going to the dressing room at intermission, he did not return.

Late in the first period, Carter was checked into the boards by Canadiens defenseman, Jeff Petry. Both players seemed to notice something was awry post-hit. Carter did not return to the game. According to TSN’s Bob McKenzie, the check resulted in a cut to Carter’s lower left leg. This prognosis means the Kings will be without one of their top two centers for several weeks. However, this is not a death sentence.

The Kings are off to their best six-game start in franchise history (5-0-1) and the depth of their offence is to thank for that. Adrian Kempe, a Swedish rookie, netted his first career NHL hat trick last night. Mike Cammalleri on the same line had a huge night with four points, two goals and two assists. Cammalleri was a healthy scratch the two previous games.

The Kings will need more of that depth scoring as they account for Carter’s absence in the coming weeks.

Carter led the Kings in scoring last year with 66 points (32 goals, 34 assists). This year he holds a minus-one rating with three assists through six games. While the timeline for Carter is vague at best, it’s safe to assume he will miss the Kings upcoming road trip to close our October.

