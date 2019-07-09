LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 15: Malcolm Subban #30 of the Vegas Golden Knights stretches during warmups before the team’s game against the Boston Bruins at T-Mobile Arena on October 15, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights won 3-1. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Vegas Golden Knights have re-signed goaltender Malcolm Subban to a one-year contract worth $850,000. He will be a restricted free agent with arbitration rights next summer.

Over his four-year NHL career, Malcolm Subban has played for Boston Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights. He has put up a 21-16-4 career record in 45 career appearances with 41 career starts. He also has a 2.88 goals-against-average, .903 save percentage, and one shutout.

Last season, Subban played in 21 games with 20 starts for the Golden Knights. He put up an 8-10-2 record with a 2.93 goals-against-average and .902 save percentage and one shutout. Subban’s best season came in 2017-18 when he put up a 13-4-2 record with a 2.68 goals-against-average, and .910 save percentage.

“We are pleased to announce this one-year contract for Malcolm. He’s been a valuable contributor to our team over the last two seasons,” Golden Knights general manager George McPhee said. “We are excited to continue to work with Malcolm and help him reach his full potential as an NHL goaltender.”

Subban Proven to be a Solid Back-Up For Golden Knights

Subban has served as the Golden Knights back-up goaltender for the past two seasons after being claimed off waivers from the Bruins. In his time with the Bruins, Subban spent most of his time down in the AHL with Providence. During the 2017-18 season, Subban started to shine as he took over for Marc-Andre Fleury who was out was a concussion. Since then Subban has emerged as the back-up goaltender in Vegas.

Moving forward you can expect to see the same out of Subban. He will continue to back up Fleury and could see about 20-25 games per season. He has already proven that if Fleury were to go down with an injury again he can easily step into the starting role with the Golden Knights. Expect Subban to continue to be a reliable back-up for the Vegas Golden Knights moving forward.

