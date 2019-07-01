DENVER, COLORADO – FEBRUARY 18: Brandon Pirri #73 of the Vegas Golden Knights plays the Colorado Avalanche at the Pepsi Center on February 18, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Vegas Golden Knights have re-signed free agent forward Brandon Pirri to a two-year contract worth $1.55 million, or $775,000 per season. This contract carries him through the 2020-21 season.

✍️ We have re-signed Brandon Pirri and Tomas Nosek!! 🌶👃 Full details 👇https://t.co/9X8Nq4jIuP — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 1, 2019

The Toronto native has played for the Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, Anaheim Ducks, New York Rangers and Vegas Golden Knights over his nine-year NHL career. He has put up 72 goals and 47 assists for 119 career points in 259 career games. Chicago originally drafted Pirri in the second round, 59th overall of the 2009 NHL Draft.

Last season he scored 12 goals and six assists for 18 points in 31 games last season. He also added six minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 57.0 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of 3.5.

Pirri has been a force the last two seasons with the Chicago Wolves of the AHL. The 28-year-old tallied 18 goals and 24 assists in 29 games last season with the AHL runners-up.

He played one season with Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute of the NCAA in the 2009-10 season. His best NHL season was when he scored 22 goals and had two assists for 24 points in the 2014-15 season.

What This Means for the Future

Pirri has shown flashes of his great scoring touch in the AHL and at times in the NHL. He’s a decent secondary scorer that chip in offence when needed.

His great performance in the AHL helped get him noticed and a better role with the big club. He’ll look to get a longer-term and bigger money deal at the end of this contract.

Vegas gets to bring back a familiar face at a low cost as the Golden Knights are doing their best to get under the $81.5 million salary cap. The Golden Knights also signed Tomas Nosek to a one-year contract at $1 million for the 2019-20 season. Vegas still has a few decisions to make when it comes to salary.

DENVER, COLORADO – FEBRUARY 18: Brandon Pirri #73 of the Vegas Golden Knights plays the Colorado Avalanche at the Pepsi Center on February 18, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Related

View the original article on