According to Dave Pagnotta of the fourth period, The Vegas Golden Knights will re-sign free agent defenceman Deryk Engelland to a one-year contract on July 1st.

Sounds like Deryk Engelland’s 1-year deal to re-sign with Vegas will be finalized tomorrow. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) July 1, 2019

Over his 10-year NHL career, Engelland has played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Calgary Flames and Vegas Golden Knights. He has put up 29 goals and 92 assists for 121 career points in 622 career NHL games. Engelland has five assists in 55 career Stanley Cup Playoff Games. He was originally drafted in the sixth round, 194th overall of the 2000 NHL Draft by the New Jersey Devils. His NHL debut, however, didn’t come until 2009 as he spent his first few years bouncing around the AHL and ECHL.

Last season he scored two goals and 10 assists for 12 points. He also added 18 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 50.0 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -6.3. Engelland also added an assist in seven Stanley Cup Playoff Games last season.

What This Means for the Future

Engelland has been a leader for the Golden Knights in his two years with the team. In his first season with the team, he put up a career-high 23 points. Engelland was a top pairing defenceman in Vegas and will likely be a top-four guy with his new team. He may not put a ton of points offensively but has been known to be a team-first player. That along with his experience makes him a solid addition to his new team for next season.

In his two years with the Golden Knight’s Engelland’s best moment came before their inaugural home opener in October of 2017. Engelland delivered a speech before the game as the Golden Knights honoured first responders from the mass shooting that took place on October 1st, 2017.

Main Photo: LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 13: Vegas Golden Knights Defenceman Deryk Engelland (5) looks on during a game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers on January 13, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

