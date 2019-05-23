VANCOUVER, BC – SEPTEMBER 17: Cody Glass #9 of the Vegas Golden Knights skates with the puck against the Vancouver Canucks in NHL pre-season action on September 17, 2017 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

Vegas Golden Knights prospect center Cody Glass was injured in Game 3 of the AHL Western Conference Finals by a hit to the head while playing for the Chicago Wolves. He would end up returning for the third period, however.

Glass took a hard elbow to the face, which rattled his head off the boards. He was down on the ice for awhile, not moving, before they helped him off the ice by the zamboni doors right next to where he was laying. Terrible. — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) May 23, 2019

Cody Glass Injured, But Returns For Chicago

Glass was playing the puck in the corner when he was elbowed by San Diego Gulls defenseman Andy Welinski. Welinski’s elbow made direct contact with the head of Glass, who’s head immediately hit the glass after. He fell to the ice and was stationary for a solid amount of time. He was helped off the ice. Welinski was given a match penalty.

Glass spent the majority of the season with the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League. After their elimination in the first round of the playoffs by the Spokane Chiefs, Glass joined Vegas’ AHL affiliate for their playoff run. He had so far tallied five goals and four assists for nine points in 13 playoff games and had five points in six games down the stretch in the regular season for the Wolves.

This year in the WHL, he lit up the scoresheet in limited action. He put up 15 goals and 54 assists for 69 points in just 38 games. Internationally, he represented Canada at the World Junior Championships, tallying six points in five games (two goals, four assists).

What This Means for the Future

Glass is already a very, very talented two-way center who is certainly going to get an opportunity to make the Golden Knights out of training camp in 2019-20. Glass already had a major leg injury in January of this year, and it is certainly troubling that he has had injury troubles before he’s even cracked the NHL.

Hoping Glass’ head injury isn’t serious, he should be able to make the team next year. While Glass returned to the game for Chicago, Vegas still has to be careful with any type of head injury. A sight like Cody Glass on the ice and injured is not a welcome one for the Knights.

