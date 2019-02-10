WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 10: Goalie Braden Holtby #70 of the Washington Capitals makes a save on a shot by Ryan Carpenter #40 of the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at Capital One Arena on October 10, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Vegas Golden Knights have announced they placed forward Ryan Carpenter on the injured reserve. Carpenter was hit hard on Tuesday night when the Golden Knights visited Tampa Bay. The Golden Knights ended up winning that meeting against the Tampa Bay Lightning in a comeback fashion, but Carpenter left the game with a concussion.

Ryan Carpenter Out with Concussion

Ryan Carpenter suffered a hard hit by Lightning´s forward Cedric Paquette on Tuesday night and never returned to the game. Florida native missed the game on Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings and on Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Golden Knights welcomed back forward William Carrier, who was activated from an injury reserve. For this same reason, Vegas had to do space for Carrier with placing concussed Carpenter on the injured reserve.

A 28-years-old right-shooting winger and occasionally a center too was claimed off the waivers by the Golden Knights last season. After he left the San Jose Sharks, Carpenter totalled nine goals and 14 points in 36 games in Vegas. Later he added another five assists in 17 playoff outings.

What This Means for The Future

Ryan Carpenter played 49 games with the Golden Knights this season and collected four goals and 13 points in total. Carpenter has missed two games in a row so far and it seems like he will miss a few more as well. Before his injury, Carpenter was skating on the fourth line for Vegas alongside Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Ryan Reaves. Carrier naturally replaced Carpenter on the fourth line as he played his first game since returning from an injury.

The Golden Knights don’t find themselves in a very pleasant spot right now. After dropping four games in a row, they have been able to win back-to-back games in Tampa Bay and Detroit. However, they lost in their return back home, when the Columbus Blue Jackets claimed a 4-3 win at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. The Golden Knights are still missing center Erik Haula and defenceman Nick Holden in addition to that.

