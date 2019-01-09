PHILADELPHIA, PA. – Vegas Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith checks his helmet during an Oct. 13 game at the Philadelphia Flyers. (Kate Frese/Last Word on Hocey)

The Vegas Golden Knights have placed forward Reilly Smith on the Injured reserve, where he is expected to miss at least two games.

Reilly Smith has been placed on IR, according to the NHL media website. No corresponding roster move has been made, so the Golden Knights’ roster is currently at 22 #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/Jvr7ipsYdP — Justin Emerson (@J15Emerson) January 9, 2019

It is unclear how the injury initially occurred, but left during Sunday’s game against the New Jersey Devils. Then placed on the IR from day-to-day before Tuesday’s puck drop via the NHL Official Media site. There has been no further communication regarding the injury from vegas front office.

Smith has scored nine goals and 18 assists for 27 points this season. He’s also had a meager four minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 54.3 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -0.3.

The 27-year-old has bounced around a lot in his eight-year NHL career. He has played for the Dallas Stars, Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames and went to the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft. In return, Smith has 107 goals and 167 assists for 374 career points in 477 career games. He was originally drafted by the Dallas Stars in the 3rd round, 69th overall in the 2009 NHL draft.

What This Means for the Future.

Vegas’ power-play will miss Smith when he’s gone. With four power-play goals and eight assists this season so far.

It also meant a re-shuffle of Vegas top six until his return, with Max Pacioretty bumped up to play on the top line. The ex Montreal Canadians captain will join William Karlsson and Jon Marchessault, with recently called up Brandon Pirri to take Smiths place.

Although Vegas has struggled this season compared to their debut last year. They are developing well as a team. They have had to adapt to injuries with different line combinations over the last few weeks. However, they are certain to make a comeback into playoff contention if production continues.

Vegas play the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night, it is hoped there will be further information on Smiths injury before then.

PHILADELPHIA, PA. – Vegas Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith checks his helmet during an Oct. 13 game at the Philadelphia Flyers. (Kate Frese/Last Word on Hocey)

Related

View the original article on