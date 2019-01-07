LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 27: Philipp Grubauer #31 of the Colorado Avalanche tends net as William Carrier #28 of the Vegas Golden Knights skates with the puck against Alexander Kerfoot #13 of the Avalanche in the second period of their game at T-Mobile Arena on December 27, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Avalanche 2-1. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Vegas Golden Knights announced they have recalled forward Brandon Pirri and placed winger William Carrier on IR. Carrier is currently dealing with the flu.

Carrier missed his first game of the season last night as he is currently dealing with the flu.

So far this season, Carrier has scored eight goals and one assist for nine points to go along with 20 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 56.9 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of 2.6 percent. These numbers are career highs for Carrier as his previous career high in goals was five.

Over his three-year NHL career, Carrier has played for the Buffalo Sabres and Vegas Golden Knights. He has 14 goals and six assists for 20 career points in 122 career games. He was originally drafted by the St.Louis Blues in the second round, 57th overall in the 2013 NHL draft.

Brandon Pirri Recalled

In a corresponding move, the Vegas Golden Knights have recalled Brandon Pirri from the AHL. Pirri has played great this season for the Golden Knights despite only playing in seven games this season. In those 7 games, Pirri has recorded six goals and three assists for 9 points. Despite these numbers, he hasn’t been able to find an everyday lineup spot with the Golden Knights. He brings speed up front and has been used on the top PP unit at times while with the Golden Knights this season.

If Pirri appears in three more games with the Golden Knights he would have to clear waivers if they wanted to send him back down to the AHL. If put on waivers there’s a very good chance that he gets claimed by another team. It will be interesting to see how the Golden Knights deal with this situation with one of their better players this season.

