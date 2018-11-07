Difficult moment as Erik Haula was attended to after a collision at center ice. He was helped off by team medical personnel We can speak for all Golden Knights fans in hoping he is OK — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 7, 2018

The Vegas Golden Knights have announced that wingeris sidelined indefinitely with an apparent lower-body injury after leaving tonight’s game on a stretcher.

Haula was injured 5 minutes into the Third Period in Vegas 3-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He was knocked into the boards by Toronto Maple Leafs Forward Patrick Marleau. The hit did not appear to be particularly hard but caused Haula to lose his balance and tumble to the ice in a heap. He held his injured knee before the trainers and medical staff attended to his needs. Haula continued holding his injured knee and gesturing to his leg after the hit and while being attended to. He ended up being stretchered off the ice.

So far this season, Haula has scored two goals and five assists for seven points to go along with 10 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 63.1 % Corsi and a relative Corsi of 49.8 %.

Over his six-year NHL career, Haula has played for the Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights. He has 73 goals and 78 assists for 151 career points in 356 career games. He was originally drafted by the Minnesota Wild in the seventh round, 182nd overall in the 2009 NHL draft.

Trading Places