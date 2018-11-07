Share on Facebook

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 26: Erik Haula #56 of the Vegas Golden Knights waits for a faceoff in the first period of a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at T-Mobile Arena on October 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lightning defeated the Golden Knights 3-2. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
The Vegas Golden Knights have announced that winger Erik Haula is sidelined indefinitely with an apparent lower-body injury after leaving tonight’s game on a stretcher.

Haula was injured 5 minutes into the Third Period in Vegas 3-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He was knocked into the boards by Toronto Maple Leafs Forward Patrick Marleau. The hit did not appear to be particularly hard but caused Haula to lose his balance and tumble to the ice in a heap. He held his injured knee before the trainers and medical staff attended to his needs. Haula continued holding his injured knee and gesturing to his leg after the hit and while being attended to. He ended up being stretchered off the ice.

So far this season, Haula has scored two goals and five assists for seven points to go along with 10 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 63.1 % Corsi and a relative Corsi of 49.8 %.

Over his six-year NHL career, Haula has played for the Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights. He has 73 goals and 78 assists for 151 career points in 356 career games. He was originally drafted by the Minnesota Wild in the seventh round, 182nd overall in the 2009 NHL draft.

Trading Places

