Gerrard Gallant, head coach of the Vegas Golden Knights announced today that Paul Stastny will be out longer than expected for the Knights. The 32-year-old centre was injured against the Buffalo Sabres a few nights ago.

Again, here is the play I believe Stastny was injured on. Right leg https://t.co/sPonWsCSha — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) October 10, 2018

Gallant said Wednesday morning that Stastny would be out at least three games, maybe longer. One of those games were tonight in a Stanley Cup rematch against the Washington Capitals. The Knights dropped the game by a score of 5-2.

This loss will no doubt hurt the Knights top six. Stastny is a crucial piece of the forward core and the Knights prized free agent signing. Stastny was yet to register a point this season in three games but recorded six penalty minutes. He is a veteran of 12 seasons. In those 12 seasons, he has played with the Colorado Avalanche, St.Louis Blues, and Winnipeg Jets. He has tallied 220 goals, 426 assists for 646 points in 827 career games.

Immediate Knights Schedule

Stasny was one of a few big pickups for the Knights this offseason. They also acquired winger Max Pacioretty. The Knights next two games are against the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers. Both are on the road and Paul Stastny will miss both of them.

Tomas Nosek is expected to take Stastny’s spot on the second line with Pacioretty and Erik Haula.

